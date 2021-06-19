Naked hike for men to challenge ’body dysphoria’

Cape Town - In an effort to challenge body dysphoria and societal nudity taboos among men, Refining Potential Training will be hosting a mind refinery seminar and naked hike for men this Monday. Director of the training and coaching company, Fanafikile Lephakha, said that the naked hike and seminar for men will tackle a number of issues that men are challenged with including body dysphoria.

The training will also push the envelope on the discussion of what is deemed taboo in our society. “I decided to bring this international notion home and use it to help men overcome insecurities that they are unable to express because of societal norms and expectations. Men also suffer from dysphoria, such as penis insecurity and body-shaming.” The naked hike and seminar which will be held in QwaQwa near the Drakensberg and will host roughly 50 men.The hour-long uphill 3km naked hike is preceded by a pre-coaching seminar which will psychologically prepare the men for the discourse.

Lephakha, who is a director, athlete and training coach, said that word of the hike had been trending on social media for both good and bad reasons, but that overall the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. “I’ve been receiving calls from all corners of the country from people wanting to join the hike. The subject itself is taboo in our conservative South African society, especially in the black communities and it’s probably the first of its kind among black people. The feedback from the public indicates that there is a demand for these kinds of seminars.” Local hiker Lehlohonolo Mabaso said that he became aware of the hike from seeing it advertised on a poster. He expressed excitement about the upcoming hike, saying he is looking forward to the psychological benefits, his only concerns being the cold.

“I’m looking forward to facing my fears and insecurities, overcoming social pressures such as ‘size matters’, I will be appreciating myself and challenging internalised insecurity and expectations.” Mabaso said he encourages other men to take part in the seminar and is looking forward to seeing a good turnout for the event with a group of men embracing and accepting their bodies beyond societal standards. Due to positive feedback from the public, Refining Potential Training and its associates – Qwakanda, a local NGO, and Nelson Mahlaba from the Witsiehoek Mountain Lodge – are in the planning stages of exploring national endeavours in the near future.