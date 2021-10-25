Naked hike for women to build body positivity and confidence

Cape Town - In celebration of body positivity and feminine confidence, Refining Potential Training will be hosting a mind refinery seminar and naked hike for women next month. Director of the training and coaching company, Fanafikile Lephakha, said that the 4km hike would be held at a secret location to ensure the safety of all the women participating. Lephakha said that the hike for women follows a naked hike for men, which the organisation successfully launched in June.

“Following the naked hike for men, a lot of women requested to have a naked hike of their own. I was very reluctant to do it because of the way society condemns the female body, but I eventually found a way to organise the hike while maintaining privacy and safety.” Lephakha said that the organisation, which is based in the Free State, is currently strategising a plan to host naked hikes in Cape Town due to the city’s hospitality, beautiful hiking trails and spirit of naturism. “The naked hike for ladies is about creating a safe space for women to go through a process that will help them heal emotionally, learn to accept their imperfections, and foster a strong sisterhood with those who participate in the hike.”

Lephakha said that a camp would be held the night before the hike and would include a coaching session that would help the women mentally prepare for the task ahead. The 4km hike would be led by a female coach and would be followed by a debriefing session. Mantshadi Modise, who is one of the participants preparing to take part in the hike, said that she is hoping the hike will reunite her with her inner self. “I honestly couldn't care less what anyone thinks about me for doing this. I am doing it for me, and I know the results will be way bigger than the judgement from others. I can't wait to rise above all heights after this challenge.”

Relebohile Kopane said that the hike would offer her the experience of connecting with herself. She added that she is looking forward to being away from society, social norms and technology. Kopane said that her biggest concerns are safety, sunburn on sensitive parts, and injuries. “Mostly, I am looking forward to body positivity, and learning to accept myself as I am. I am looking forward to this new experience and I am hoping that it will improve my self-confidence and make me a better person.”