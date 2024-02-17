Nature reserve saga continues as elephant tusks are to be marked and registered

Cape Town - The owners of Fairy Glen Game Reserve have been requested by CapeNature to mark the tusks of their elephants and to make a formal application for a permit, during an ongoing investigation two weeks after three of their lions died after a fire. The nature reserve in Worcester is also home to an elephant, rhino, donkeys, zebra, springbok, gemsbok and blue wildebeest.

The National Council of SPCA’s and CapeNature are investigating allegations of mistreatment and whether the reserve is in possession of a Performing Animals Protection Permit. The lions were euthanised following the extent of their injuries. Those responsible could face charges. This week, one of the trustees of Piet DeJager Trust, Pieter de Jager, claimed he and other trustees have been asking CapeNature to advise on the markings of the elephant’s tusk following the visit of a veterinarian after the fire.

In an emailed response to De Jager, CapeNature said: “According to the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, Threatened and Protected Species Regulation, elephant tusks which are 20cm or more in length, or more than 1kg in weight, need to be permanently marked.” De Jager was advised he would receive a registered letter allowing him to be in possession of ivory once the application was complete. When asked whether the incident of the lions was discussed by the trustees he said: “There was no trust meeting following up any circumstances surrounding the lions.”

Three lions were burnt in a fire at the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve in January and had to be euthanised. This is now part of an investigation by the NSPCA and Cape Nature. Buildings were also destroyed in the fire. supplied image This week, the NSPCA’s Grace De Lange told Weekend Argus that the investigation was still ongoing and did not divulge any further information. Last week during an exclusive interview with the Weekend Argus, De Jager and his partner Kayla Wilkens admitted fault in running the operation without the correct permit and claimed applications made never materialised due to “management, greed and a family feud.” The De Jager’s are part of a family trust which include their mother and three siblings.

De Jager’s home was also burnt in the fire. He also claimed he was being sabotaged, his home had been burgled and that an elephant and lion had died. This week, he furnished the newspaper with case numbers relating to the housebreaking incident and an animal cruelty claim relating to the death of the lion a few years ago in which its carcass also disappeared, stating that police had not helped him.

“The lion died under suspicious circumstances, the case was opened by me and all evidence of human involvement was given to police,” he said. “This docket was not investigated and closed.

“Evidence was also pointed out to the NSPCA who turned a blind eye.” The lions were euthanised following the extent of their injuries. Those responsible could face charges. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said their offices could not retrieve information on the case of animal cruelty but confirmed the housebreaking matter. “The case is a burglary at business premises case registered for investigation.

“The incident happened between September 13 and 19, 2020. There have been no arrests and investigations continue. “The case was sent to Worcester Senior Public Prosecutor.” CapeNature’s Petro van Rhyn said the matter in totality was under investigation and that they could not comment any further.