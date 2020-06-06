NDPP head finds against car contract

IN the latest twist to a saga involving one of the country’s top vehicle financiers and a senior government official, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) has said that Wesbank and or its employees committed a breach of contract in the form of misrepresentations.

The newest development followed several attempts spanning more than 16 years by Mzukisi Ndara to find justice in the matter involving the purchase of a vehicle in 2004.

Ndara claimed he was sold a used Nissan X-Trail 2.2 Diesel manual, but was invoiced for a brand new 2.5 Automatic valued at R298000 plus extras that did not exist, pushing the value to R333000. Ndara said he was never furnished with an offer to purchase at the time of the sale of the vehicle. He approached the NDPP to review and confirm decisions by previous top prosecutors.

Now, based on Ndara’s statement filed with police, evidential material in the case docket as well as “the circumstances of the matter”, NDPP head, Shamila Batohi found that Wesbank and/or its employees acted in contravention of various statutes. In a letter to Ndara, dated September 24, 2019, but which Ndara said he only received on May 29 as it was sent to his old email address, Batohi wrote: “Based on my analysis of the matter, the fraudulent activities that are the subject of your representations, emanated out of an instalment sale agreement entered into between yourself and Wesbank. Based on your statement filed with the police documentary evidential material as well as the circumstances of this matter, Wesbank and or its employees committed a breach in the form of misrepresentations and also acted in contravention of statutes as alluded to in your reports.

“On the basis thereof, you are an aggrieved party entitled to approach courts for appropriate relief.”