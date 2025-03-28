Nearly 2,000 unregistered Early Childhood Development facilities in the Western Cape

As of 20 March 2025, there are 1,998 unregistered Early Childhood Development (ECD) facilities operating in the Western Cape. This is according to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). These facilities are in the process of registration.

Millicent Merton, spokesperson for the WCED, explained that the department is addressing this issue through the eCares online registration system, which is being rolled out across the province. "A roadshow was conducted across the province to encourage unregistered facilities to register on the eCares system," she said. "The WCED works in collaboration with a Social Service Organization to provide support for the registration process."

The registration process involves submitting an application to the relevant municipal office, which assesses compliance with requirements like zoning, building compliance, fire safety, and environmental health. Once the necessary certificates are obtained, the WCED reviews the site visit report for final registration approval. This comes after residents in the quiet area of Weltevreden in Strand started complaining about a particular house in the vicinity, that’s allegedly operating as an illegal creche and or aftercare. A pensioner who out of fear of being victimised chose to remain anonymous, said the community, recently drew up a petition rallying against the children's facility.

“The decent thing to do was to approach the community, but all of a sudden in the beginning of the year our area went from being a quiet suburb to a noisy one. "The noise starts in the morning and continues until after six at night and it comes from what we suppose is an aftercare or creche being run from a servants' quarters." The WCED has confirmed that the facility is not registered as an ECD The resident said there is a continuous loud screaming sound from the children, while music is blasted.

“The only time we have peace and quiet is from 12:00 to 14:00, that’s when the kids sleep, but the noise picks up again after that. It may seem funny to people, but imagine having to wait until the weekend so that you as an elderly person can rest. “We also look forward to the school holidays.” Regarding a potential unregistered crèche at the property the resident spoke about, Merton confirmed that it does not appear on the provincial registered database.

Esther Lewis, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD), highlighted that after-school care centres (ASC) operated by NPOs or private individuals must be registered with DSD as partial care facilities. "Before DSD can register the ASC facility, an application must be submitted with the necessary municipal clearances, including zoning, approved building plans, health and safety, and fire clearance," she explained. She added that several important documents must be in place before registration, including a comprehensive business plan outlining the operating hours, fee structure, and other relevant details.

"The facility must also have a constitution, job descriptions for all staff, clearance certificates for staff members and board members, a daily and holiday program, a sample menu, and an emergency plan," Lewis stated. Lewis emphasised that DSD does not register ASC facilities run by schools or as part of school programmes. "After-school care centres registered by DSD are independently owned and operated. The owners and operators are responsible for maintaining day-to-day safety plans and procedures," she said.