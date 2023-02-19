Neighbourhood watches go hi-tech to fight crime

FIGHTING crime is an expensive businesses as neighbourhood watches try to come up with innovative ways to raise funds, from Snapchat campaigns in more affluent areas to recycling cans in poorer areas on the Cape Flats.

In Parklands, crime fighters have partnered with an artificial intelligence company which uses automatic number plate recognition cameras in Parklands North, Sandown, Sunningdale, Rivergate and Pioneer Valley. “We approached (the company) to get involved and work in partnership for the safety and security of our area. “(The system) works by analysing the camera data, which is then processed through a series of intelligent algorithms/AI,” said Parklands Neighbourhood Watch (PNW) chairperson Gary le Roux.

He said alerts about the flagged vehicle was then sent in real time to their response team. “The police are notified and the necessary action is taken.” The project is run by the patrollers with various security companies, SAPS and law enforcement agencies.

Neighbourhood watch patrollers in Parklands have partnered with various security companies, SAPS and law enforcement agencies to combat crime. Picture supplied. Le Roux explained: “The various security companies that are part of the response team ... and we are building this team every day. “The effectiveness of this system has been proven time and time again with many positive results. “SAPS supports us, we call them when a vehicle requires their attention and they respond.”

The neighbourhood watch member said they relied on donations to keep the project running. “We rely on residents and businesses in our area to get involved and donate for the safety and security of all. “All proceeds go directly to building up our camera project.

Their latest statistics show that the system read 105 209 188 cars in January. They recovered 31 stolen vehicles, seized narcotics to the value of R206 590 and other goods worth R11 285 340. In addition, 35 suspects were arrested. In Delft, meanwhile, neighbourhood watch said they recycled cans to raise money in the fight against crime. Neighbourhood watch members from Delft said they have turned to recycling to raise funds in order to keep patrolling the area. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Echo neighbourhood watch chairperson Amaraah Susan Jantjies said: “Community Safety gives us R10 000 stipend, we take R500 which we use for fund-raising.

“While we are patrolling on foot, we pick up cans and we sell the tins so we can buy airtime and data as we need to constantly keep in contact with other members of the crime group and also to contact the police. “We had solar panels so we could be safe during load shedding and cameras, but we had to sell those items because we had to go camping. It was a team-building exercise.” Jantjies said they came up with the idea because they needed more money.

“We decided on the recycling initiative when we saw that we were not going to get anything more from the department and the City. “Most of the people who work with us are unemployed and they have nothing. We sometimes have to raise funds for electricity for our members. “When we fight crime we have to have some money for the day-to-day operations.