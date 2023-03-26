Net closes in on Booi as DA is set to announce suspension

Axed Cape Town housing boss Malusi Booi is today expected to be suspended from DA party activities as allegations that he received bags of cash for bribes surfaced. DA provincial spokesperson Melt Botes confirmed that a letter informing Booi of the looming sanction was sent to him on Friday afternoon.

Booi was given until today (Sunday) to furnish reasons why the party should not impose the ban. The move comes as the net is fast closing in on Booi who last year told Weekend Argus that he will be contesting this year’s Western Cape DA congress which is set to take place in November. But it remains unclear whether a suspension will impede his efforts to contest a leadership position. Insiders told Weekend Argus that the highly-publicised police raid at Booi’s office on March 15 stemmed from low-cost housing tenders that were issued between 2017 and early 2023.

On Thursday, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis sacked Booi from his Mayoral Committee where he held the portfolio of Human Settlements. Hill-Lewis said the move was based on an updated briefing he had with SAPS which pointed to the “serious matters” under investigation. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said: “We respect the steps taken by the mayor (Hill-Lewis) to protect the integrity of the City and the DA and have convened an urgent meeting of the provincial executive of the DA to discuss the possible suspension of councillor Booi pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

According to highly placed sources the probe also focused on allegations of “bags chock-full of cash”, allegedly received by Booi as a bribe for the awarding of tenders. Other allegations were that he was seen clubbing with “hardcore” gangsters on Kloof Street, Gardens and telling criminal cartels they can get any housing tender their heart desires. All this while reportedly living a “flashy lifestyle”.

The highly placed sources, all independent of each other, alleged that the police investigation into housing fraud and corruption also focused on allegations that Booi received some bribes from among others, leading figures or people with links to the underworld in connection with housing tenders. “Bags full of money is what he (Booi) received from gang bosses for tenders between 2017 and 2013 ... I cannot be named due to sensitivity to the investigation ... there was also an internal forensic investigation conducted by the City in 2019,“ said an insider. Yesterday, SAPS would not confirm or deny the allegations of bribery and the focus of the investigation.

“The investigation into this matter is at an early and sensitive stage and we are not at liberty to divulge detailed information as such can potentially jeopardise the ongoing investigation," said SAPS Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie. The search and seizure operation at the City’s head office also included five other offices - this includes the offices a senior executive and a policeman. Witnesses to the raid claimed that Booi appeared upset at the raid and demanded to know why he was not warned before it took place.

Another reliable source said he was not surprised at the allegations as Booi was constantly seen at clubs partly owned by leading figures (or their families) in the underworld. “One of the alleged underworld kingpins is known to have boasted that he has the City under control,” he said. Although it was rumoured this week that Booi’s arrest was “imminent”, police would not confirm whether a warrant for his arrest had been issued.

“He (Booi) is in a very difficult position. I would be surprised if he survives this,” said one of the sources, “whatever move he makes now, he will be damned”. Attempts to reach Booi were unsuccessful, as calls to three mobile numbers did not go through. A visit to two properties, which addresses were provided by City officials, in Blouberg and Parklands also found them deserted. Only a few letters in his mail box were seen at a Blouberg residence where neighbours claimed he evacuated “months ago”.

The police raid at the City's offices was linked to the probe into allegations of fraud and corruption into Tender 243Q awarded to The Construction Company (TCC) in 2018. The company allegedly submitted inflated invoices for work done and not completed. In November 2022, the directors of TCC, including Asif Khan and two City employees appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on fraud charges related to charges laid by crime activist Hanif Loonat.

The company, which was a service provider to the City, was also charged along with the other eight accused. The state alleged that the employees of the company including the directors supplied false invoices to the City and allegedly misrepresented some of the work they charged for as being completely finalised. The two City employees Adam Majiet and Alistair Stanbul Majiet allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised even though they knew the work was not completed.