New boat will help catch invasive carp to feed the hungry

Invasive carp destined for the compost heap were redirected to feed thousands of people in the Southern Cape and Karoo and now a new boat gifted to CapeNature's Groenvlei Carp Project will make catching the fish even easier. The boat was handed over at Island Lake in Wilderness and the project is supported by Gift of the Givers.

CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo was in attendance to confirm support for this ongoing project, which sees CapeNature partnering with the Oceana Group, Isuzu South Africa and Gift of the Givers. “The Oceana Group sees the value of this project, having initially sponsored a refrigerated trailer, which has become critical for the distribution of carp. “The boat that has been in use is not designed for carp removal and Oceana has shown enormous heart in sponsoring a new boat for the project. This, in conjunction with the other equipment, will be instrumental in increasing the efficiency of this operation,” said Dr Naidoo.

The Oceana Group is a global fishing and food processing company. The project was initiated in 2018, by Johnny Snyman, who has since become a vital partner through his non-profit organisation, Invasive Fish Species Management (IFSM). Initially, the idea was to remove the invasive carp from Groenvlei and use it for organic compost. “Following the onset of the Covid19 pandemic, the focus shifted towards using the fish as a source of food. Over the past year, more than 9 700kg of carp have been removed from Groenvlei and since inception, the programme has fed around 320 000 people through soup kitchens and communities in need along the Southern Cape,” CapeNature said. “Gift of the Givers, in its unwavering support, has ensured that the carp harvested is of the highest quality and fit for consumption, distributing the fish to nearby communities and as far as Oudtshoorn, Calitzdorp and Uniondale.