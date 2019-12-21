New Cape police officers to hit crime hot spots









File picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency (ANA) More than 500 newly graduated police officers will be thrown in the deep end in Cape Town’s hot spots as part of Operation Lockdown this festive season. The graduates recently completed the 21-month Basic Police Learning Development Programme and underwent eight months of training at various SAPS academies. SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that 500 of 1100 new recruits would be part of Operation Lockdown as part of the Western Cape Safer Festive Season plan. “As guided by the crime threat analysis, SAPS forces in their numbers will saturate areas that are considered hot spots in an effort to ensure safety for all. Police in vehicles, on horseback, on foot and when required with air support are already out in full force,” added Potelwa. A total of 3416 men and 1555 women graduated around the country.

The SAPS welcomed 4971 constables within its ranks in various passing-out parades countrywide. “The addition of these new recruits to the service aims to ensure that the organisation strengthens front-line policing and heeds the call of the people of South Africa for a police service which is professional and effective,” said spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

He said this was the first time the number of police recruits had risen above 4000 and this was the SAPS’s response to policing demands in communities across South Africa.

Naidoo said the new officers would capacitate the existing workforce to intensify efforts in the fight against crime during the busy festive season period and beyond.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele urged the new recruits to hit the ground running. “Go out there and work in teams to ensure that the season is festive for all South Africans and remains that way. We want to see you visible on the streets, in all public areas, at sporting events, concerts and parks, malls. You are being given marching orders to serve and protect without fear or favour.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith welcomed the newly deployed officers, saying this was good news for Cape Town.

“If Minister Cele keeps his word of returning 1000 officers, he would have taken a good step towards returning just under a quarter of the resources that national government removed from this province over the last four years, that being 4500 officers, which has severely aggravated our crime situation and created a terrible burden for those communities worst affected by crime,” said Smith.

Weekend Argus