The graduates recently completed the 21-month Basic Police Learning Development Programme and underwent eight months of training at various SAPS academies.
SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that 500 of 1100 new recruits would be part of Operation Lockdown as part of the Western Cape Safer Festive Season plan.
“As guided by the crime threat analysis, SAPS forces in their numbers will saturate areas that are considered hot spots in an effort to ensure safety for all. Police in vehicles, on horseback, on foot and when required with air support are already out in full force,” added Potelwa.
A total of 3416 men and 1555 women graduated around the country.