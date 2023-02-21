Gugulethu sport council representatives met with the City following a protest by the community calling for upgrades to sport and recreational facilities in the area. The chairperson of the Gugulethu sport council, Nceba Sandlana said mayco member for community services and health Patricia Van Der Ross, had committed to prioritising the Gugulethu sport and recreational facilities.

“The mayoral committee will make sure that our facilities (swimming pools, community halls and playgrounds) are renovated, and add more security and partner with neighbourhood watches, to look after our facilities. “There will be a strong working relationship between her office, sub council and Gugulethu sport Council to make sure that these facilities are in good condition. “Thanks to sub council 13 chairperson, Mr Noluthando Makasi, sub council manager, Mr Lunga Bobo and the councillors of both sub councils (Cllr. Thembinkosi Mjuza, Cllr Lindile Sonyoka and Cllr Bongani Ngcombolo) and PR councillor Pityandela.

“Thank you for the endless support. Let us hold hands and unite in working together. In unison, Gugulethu will achieve great things,” he said. Raymond Pinaar, the sport council organiser was optimistic about the engagements and said it was a new dawn for Gugulethu. MMC of sport and recreation, sub council members and Gugulethu sport council representatives in talks of the memorandum of demands from last month march. Picture: SUPPLIED “It's a new age now in Gugulethu, gone are the days when we get second and third hand downs from other suburbs around Cape Town. We expect our sports arts and culture facilities to be on par with our competitors around the Western Cape,” he said.