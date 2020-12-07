New Dreamworks Crood family adventure

Cape Town - The world’s first family is back in DreamWorks’ The Croods: A New Age.

In their latest adventure, in the Croodaceous Period, they discover their ideal place to live in a beautiful walled-in paradise. But it wouldn't be the Croods without some epic mishaps and trials as they face their biggest challenge yet, living with another family, the Bettermans.

Emphasis on better-man, this family is all modern, with an elaborate treehouse safely hidden within the wall, fresh produce sprouting from the grounds with loads of food to eat from as well as some amazing interventions.

The Bettermans are one step ahead of the Croods on the evolutionary ladder as they take them in as their first house guests. The encounter is sure to have its ups and downs.

Eep meets her first girlfriend, to much excitement and squeaky giggles to their epic adventure together, but family dynamics can come with their own set of challenges. Watch the two families collide as their differences escalate and they brave the world together in this adventurous story with fascinating croodaceous creatures on the threat-o-meter.