New Dreamworks Crood family adventure
Cape Town - The world’s first family is back in DreamWorks’ The Croods: A New Age.
In their latest adventure, in the Croodaceous Period, they discover their ideal place to live in a beautiful walled-in paradise. But it wouldn't be the Croods without some epic mishaps and trials as they face their biggest challenge yet, living with another family, the Bettermans.
Emphasis on better-man, this family is all modern, with an elaborate treehouse safely hidden within the wall, fresh produce sprouting from the grounds with loads of food to eat from as well as some amazing interventions.
The Bettermans are one step ahead of the Croods on the evolutionary ladder as they take them in as their first house guests. The encounter is sure to have its ups and downs.
Eep meets her first girlfriend, to much excitement and squeaky giggles to their epic adventure together, but family dynamics can come with their own set of challenges. Watch the two families collide as their differences escalate and they brave the world together in this adventurous story with fascinating croodaceous creatures on the threat-o-meter.
Fans of the first film will be thrilled to see some cute creatures to steal their hearts, like the furry humble sloth and the larger-than-life death cat, and also some scary ones, such as land sharks and wolf spiders. All the new threats will propel both families on an epic adventure beyond the safety-net of the wall and see them find strength from each other and embracing their differences.
The famous cast has returned for The Croods: A New Age, which features the voices of Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep, Ryan Reynolds as her boyfriend, Guy, and Cloris Leachman as Gran. The film is directed by Joel Crawford and opens at cinemas this month.
Weekend Argus