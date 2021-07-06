New evidence suggests that pets are dying of diabetes, but pet owners can manage it

Cape Town - While the lockdown has left many anxious and uncertain about the future, emerging evidence suggests that pets are succumbing to diabetes and pet owners are not aware of health management strategies that aid in keeping your furry friends healthy. According to global animal health company Zoetis, type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in pets is more common than many pet owners think. Indications that point to pets who have diabetes include, having unexplained fatigue or weakness, excessive thirst, frequent urination, an increased appetite and sudden weight loss.

When Nadine Todd saw how her 11-year-old miniature dachshund lose weight Todd said she knew something was wrong. “When Tyson first drank a lot of water, I thought nothing of it at first, but when I saw she lost a lot of weight, that was the biggest red flag and I rushed him to the vet that very same day.” “I realised, when Tyson was diagnosed, that many pet owners choose to euthanise their diabetic pets because they think it's not manageable and they don't want their pets to suffer, but this isn't the case. Tyson had many happy and healthy years after his diagnosis; years we didn't think we would have with him as a family,” said Todd.

Diagnostic and technical manager at Zoetis South Africa, Tarryn Dent said that it is important that pet owners understand that diabetes is not a death sentence. “We’ve found that a lack of awareness can either lead to a missed diagnosis because pet owners don’t know what to look for or, if a pet is diagnosed with diabetes, many owners think that there is nothing left for them to do when the reverse is true. With consistent management, diabetes should have a minimal impact on pet owners and their pets’ daily routines,” said Dent. Health management includes at-home blood glucose monitoring, insulin, diet and an exercise plan.

“The goal of any diabetes treatment is to control the amount of glucose in a cat or dog’s blood, which will reduce symptoms and help minimise or prevent complications. Each diabetes plan is personalised to the pet and its owner.” The plan included insulin injections, diet and exercise. According to Dent, with consistent management, diabetes should have minimal impact on the daily lives and routines of pets and their owners.