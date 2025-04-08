New Home Affairs office in Tygervalley enhances service efficiency

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber opened a state-of-the-art office in Tygervalley Shopping Centre in Bellville, Cape Town. This modern facility, much like the one inaugurated in Mitchells Plain just days prior, showcased advanced technology aimed at improving the efficiency and convenience of Home Affairs services for local residents.

With upgraded infrastructure featuring integrated cameras at the counter, the new office aims to streamline operations by eliminating the need for clients to queue for photographs, a frequent frustration in previous set-ups. The Tygervalley office will operate on a prior booking system, ensuring that clients can receive services without the hassle of long waiting periods. Minister Schreiber was on hand to oversee the office’s inaugural activities, welcoming its first visitors. “We are guided by our vision to deliver Home Affairs @home,” said Minister Schreiber during the opening ceremony. This means that we are gradually bringing services closer to the people, including through our presence in malls. This process will eventually culminate with Home Affairs services also being offered in many more bank branches and through online devices.” Minister Schreiber's commitment to creating an accessible and dignified experience for South Africans is evident as he reiterated the significance of these new facilities.

“The people of Bellville and surrounds will now experience the meaning of our commitment to deliver dignity for all. Every day, we are making progress, together,” he concluded. The recently opened Mitchells Plain office also represents a transformative change, replacing a small, dilapidated facility that had long constrained both clients and staff. Now nearly three times larger, it boasts 250 seating capacity and modern amenities tailored to enhance user experience. In union with Western Cape MEC Ricardo Mackenzie and Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Minister highlighted the intention behind these upgrades.