New hope in missing German tourist Nick Frischke’s case

Cape Town - Sixteen months after German tourist Nick Frischke vanished without a trace while hiking in Hout Bay, a group of concerned residents have rallied together to assist a specialised police team that has been working to solve the case. The residents have been working incognito in order not to disrupt the investigation, in the hope that a breakthrough will come soon for Frischke’s family.

The news comes just as the National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the trial of the men who were arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of Frischke’s personal belonging was expected to take place in the Wynberg Regional Court between August 12 and 16. Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin are facing charges of robbery. Frischke, 22, disappeared on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay on February 15, 2023, while visiting Cape Town.

He had been staying at a guest house in Pinelands. Earlier, a R20 000 reward was offered for information on Frischke’s whereabouts. Missing German tourist Nick Frischke. file image During an exclusive interview with the Weekend Argus, one of the concerned residents, who cannot be identified for safety reasons as they are working closely with the police’s specialised personnel, said they had been requested to release the following statement about the case after vital and covert information was received:

“We, a group of concerned citizens, are assisting where we can and providing all information to very specialised SAPS personnel. The SAPS specialised personnel are taking everything into consideration regarding international German tourist Nick Frischke. “Every lead and piece of our findings have already been provided to the specialised police personnel.” The group warned tourists to be more vigilant when visiting the country and be more security-aware when travelling or hiking.

“The police personnel will not release any of our findings due to it being a high-profile case and due to the sensitivity of (the case). “Our social media campaign will continue until Nick Frischke is found.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg did not comment on the special team but said the investigation was ongoing.