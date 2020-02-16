Cape Town - Six months after being cleared of assault, the Sans Souci Girls’ High School Grade 9 teacher who slapped a pupil during a February classroom altercation has been charged again.
According to a summons served on her on Tuesday by police without any National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) notice, Clarissa Venter, 34, must appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on March 11 on a charge of common assault.
The out-of-the-blue decision has blindsided Venter’s attorney William Booth, who last year told Weekend Argus how he spent months in representations before the charge was dropped.
“I’m extremely taken aback that the case has been reopened,” he said. “In my view they can’t recharge my client. The case was withdrawn by the chief Wynberg prosecutor, an experienced lawyer, who considered all the merits and applied his mind.
“His conclusion was the same as mine: there was insufficient evidence. Based on the merits of the case, there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.