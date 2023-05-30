New video of SA hostage victim Gerco van Deventer received

A new video of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been kept hostage in Mali for five years by the al-Qaeda, has been received as negotiations reach a sensitive stage. Cape Town - Another video of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage by al-Qaeda in Mali for five years, has surfaced in the hopes of him being released.

This week, Gift of the Giver’s hostage negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, is back in Mali. Nearly two weeks ago, his captors made a request for a ransom of R9.5 million for his release to compensate for what they had paid for him. Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers chairperson and founder, said this week was crucial and that they were hoping for a miracle.

“Earlier today (Sunday, May 29, 2023), Gift of the Givers negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, received this video on Gerco van Deventer, recorded on May 26,” said Sooliman. “Yehia is currently in Mali in discussion with intermediaries and important role players to influence the captors to release Gerco unconditionally. “This is an extremely important week for the process as we pray and hope for the best. On 3 June, Gerco will have been in captivity for five years and seven months.

“Apologies, but we cannot make any further comment on the matter currently.” Sooliman said the video content is very similar to the two previous videos. “Yehia is currently in Mali talking to intermediaries and people of influence, with the hope that within the next few days, they can convince al-Qaeda to release Gerco unconditionally as there are no funds to pay any ransom,” he added.

“This is an important week for all of us. “We hope and pray that there is a favourable outcome.” Van Deventer, 47, a paramedic from Swellendam, began making headlines after a video made by him on March 15, 2023, was shared.

Van Deventer had been working in Afghanistan until mid-2017 and had moved to an apparently safer location in Libya when he was kidnapped and kept hostage and eventually sold to al-Qaeda in Mali. He is being kept hostage with many others from foreign countries. On April 9, Gift of the Givers’ negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, began talks and discussions for his release.

In the video, van Deventer, who was previously shot while being a hostage, appeared healthy and neatly dressed. He said: “Good day, today is the 26 May 2023. My name is Gerco Jakobus van Deventer. “As far as I know, I am the only South African by JNIM ( Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin) and held in the north of Mali.

“I am requesting urgent help and assistance to facilitate and activate any action that can lead to my release. “I do not know of my family's whereabouts or their well-being. “And I am requesting any assistance to facilitate, help me build a bridge, to reach the outside world, for me to gain what was taken from me, my freedom and liberty. Thank you.”