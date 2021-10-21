Newborn baby found dumped on field in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a newborn baby girl was found wrapped inside a newspaper and a plastic bag on a field in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain. Police were called to the scene along Merrydale Road, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, after a passer-by made the sad discovery just before 12pm today.

Witnesses at the scene said emergency personnel were brought to tears after the discovery. The baby was declared dead at the scene. Community members said they were shocked by the incident.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a case docket had been opened for investigation: “Lentegeur Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where the body of a baby girl was found by a passer-by on an open field in Merrydale Road, Lentegeur, this morning. “A concealment of the birth case docket was opened for investigation. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the investigating officer Sergeant Ricardo Louw on 078 869 1000 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.”

Community member and crime fighter and former police officer, Charles Julies also rushed to the scene: Newborn baby girl found dead on an open field in Lentegeur, Mitchell’s Plain. supplied image. “When I got to the scene, the community was devastated,” said Julies. “We heard from the first people at the scene that it was a full term baby that had the umbilical cord around the neck.