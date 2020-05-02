NFL snaps up talented local star Dieter Eiselen

Cape Town - South Africa may be the land of rugby, but one Pretoria boy is on his way to making it big in the gridiron world of the National Football League (NFL). Dieter Eiselen signed a professional contract with the NFL’s Chicago Bears in the US last weekend. But it’s not just on the football field where Eiselen shines; he’s also excelling in the classroom and recently completed his double major degree in economics and political science at Yale University in Connecticut, where he will graduate this month. Following the Yale Bulldogs Ivy league season, the offensive lineman was invited to the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl all-star game in Pasadena. Here he had the opportunity to practise and play with the best college football seniors in the US. Thereafter, he was given the opportunity to train at the TEST Football Academy in New Jersey and prepare himself for his pro day. This is an effort to show off his athletic ability in various standardised tests.

However, it could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic and instead he was awarded, through technology, the opportunity to record his pro day.

Eiselen sent this out to NFL teams and received a call from the Chicago Bears to inform him that he was accepted into the squad for the upcoming season.

Eiselen, who was born in Pretoria, later moved to Stellenbosch, in 2010, where he attended Paul Roos Gimnasium.

The Stellenbosch-based school is well known for producing Springboks including World Cup winners Schalk Brits, Steven Kitshoff, Willie le Roux, Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse. They will now have their first pupil to play in the NFL, in the US. Eiselen follows in the footsteps of other South African-born NFL players Gary Anderson, Gerhard de Beer, Ezra Butler, Greg Joseph, Jerome Pathon and Ryan Pretorius.

“I am really excited to be one percent of the one percent, and cannot wait to capitalise on the opportunity. The NFL is a cut-throat business and one can get cut at any point if you are not a useful asset to the team.

“I look forward to competing and showing the type of player that I am. My goal is to make a full-fledged career in the NFL,” he said.

Eiselen added that his journey to the US had been the most rewarding risk he had taken in his young life. “I couldn’t be happier here or more excited for the future. There is so much to do, no matter what your interests are,” he said.

