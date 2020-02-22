NGO pushes for sugar tax hike









Sugar cane that used to be processed at the Darnall mill will be diverted to Amatikulu and Maidstone mills. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - As the country waits with bated breath to hear what the minister of finance has in store in next week’s budget speech, finance experts expect taxes to be increased. From VAT, to fuel levies and, if the non-governmental organisation Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) has its way, sugar tax. While this tax is raking in billions, the lobbyists for the tax want it to be more effective. The tax is part of the Department of Health’s strategy to reduce obesity by 10% by 2020, which further forms part of a broader public health strategy to reduce non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and some cancers. Since it was introduced in 2018, the sugar tax has collected R3.29 billion. However, with only fizzy drinks on the list, if Heala gets its way, fruit juices will also be added to the high sugar content beverages and the sugar tax may increase from 11% to 20%.

Two weeks ago, Heala presented a petition to the Treasury with testimonies from people affected by non-communicable diseases. A tweet posted by the organisation showing the petition being handed over stated that more than 17 000 people signed.

The organisation believes that not only will the increase in sugar tax be a health benefit to South Africans, it could be the answer to much-needed funds to bridge the R350m gap needed by the Health Department.

“A major contributor to NCDs is the consumption of unhealthy foods that contain excess sugar, salt and fats which affect obesity rates,” said Heala’s programmes manager Lawrence Mbalati.

“Government needs to hold the unhealthy food and beverage industry accountable for their contribution to the burden of diseases that are crippling the healthcare system.

“The sugar tax has been implemented in many other countries. We have data, for example, in the UK that demonstrates that a stronger tax will always result in curbing consumption of sugary drinks.”

However, according to a letter by Rex Talmage, of the SA Cane Growers’ Association, millions of people who rely on the sugar industry for jobs and their livelihoods will be greatly affected.

“Two years after the tax’s introduction, the public has still not seen any solid evidence that it has had a tangible impact on curbing obesity in the country. Yet, there is considerable evidence that this rash tax has had a devastating impact on SA’s economy and jobs,” he said.

“The tax has cost the sugar industry about R1.5bn and the cane-growing sector alone lost about 9 000 jobs in the first year. Most job losses are in poor, rural areas, where job creation and economic growth are desperately needed,” added Talmage.

By the end of 2019, the association called job losses in the industry as a result of the sugar tax a crisis.

South Africa exported 40% of its processed sugar in the 2017/2018 season, but the industry will likely increase that to 47% of the total this year, selling nearly half of it at a lower price on the global market that translates to a loss of R1.3 billion for the 2018/2019 season.

According to Graeme Stainbank, chairperson of the SA Cane growers Association at the time, the loss in revenue was expected to lead to a loss of 1 000 jobs.

Weekend Argus