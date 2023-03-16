Night of high drama as sleuths seize laptops, documents in City of Cape Town SAPS raid

Police have conducted a search and seizure operation at the offices of Mayco Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi. The operation led by the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud worth millions of rands regarding housing tenders.

Police Spokesperson Col Andrè Traut confirmed the raid at the City offices and said it was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption. "Detectives attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town yesterday afternoon where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated," said Traut. Details of the seizure and investigation could not be divulged "at this premature stage", he added.

However, insiders claimed that five other offices including of a certain top official and Booi's staff members were also raided. "Booi was taken by surprise and was upset that he had not been pre-warned," alleged one insider while another claimed that a senior official asked the police to postpone the raid until today. Documents, laptops and cellphones were believed to be among the items that were seized.

Attempts to reach Booi on his cellphone were not successful. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he was made aware of the raid in the office of a "Member of the Mayoral Committee". "I take this very seriously, At this stage I am not privy to the reasons for this and the SAPS have not yet briefed me. I have therefore requested the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit to give me a full briefing on the matter.

“I have also made it clear to the Mayco member concerned that I will act swiftly and decisively should any substantive information emerge that casts a shadow on the integrity of this government," said Hill-Lewis. In 2020 crime activist Hanif Loonat opened a case against The Construction Company for alleged irregular or fraudulent transactions, worth millions of rands with the City of Cape Town. It was not clear whether the latest raid was connected to the investigation.

But directors of the company and two City officials have appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on fraud charges. They are scheduled to appear again on April 14. When asked for a comment on the latest raid Loonat said: "It's the first time I hear about the raid. But I am glad that the investigation into housing fraud is moving forward, after initial denials of such allegations by officials.

"If a raid has been done, I hope substantive evidence will be unearthed and help with the case". Interim DA leader and MEC for Infrastructure Tertius Simmers said that criminality will not derail the provision of houses. “I assure the people of the Western Cape, and of the City of Cape Town, that criminality will not derail good governance. The DA, and the Western Cape Government will act decisively and swiftly to meet every challenge posed by criminals,” said Simmers.