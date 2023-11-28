Cape Town – Nine months after German tourist Nick Frischke disappeared on a walking trail, a R20000 reward continues to be offered to help find him. Frischke’s stricken mother took to social media last week, frantically making a public appeal.

“It’s now over nine months and almost 40 weeks,” said Jana Frischke via her Facebook account, “Missing Nick Frischke”, of which she isan administrator. ‘“I miss my son Nick very much this time is unbearable. “Please help me.

“Where is my Nick?” In June Jana visited Cape Town to hand over DNA samples to police in a bid to find out answers as to what had happened to him. The family said they are continuing to offer a R20 000 reward for any information which will lead to Frischke being found and made another poster for their request. They said all information would be treated as confidential.

The R20 000 reward continues to be offered for missing Nick Frishcke. pic Facebook Jana said she had been raising two children alone since 2007 and had lost her own mother to cancer in 2020 and was struggling with the trauma of not knowing where her son was. In October, Frischke’s case took a dramatic turn when the man accused of robbing him was charged with murder despite the body not being found. Frischke disappeared on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay in February.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin are also facing a charge of robbery. The group were found in possession of Frischke’s belongings. The men were back in the dock on November 9.