Nine-year-old girl wounded, one dead and another injured in gang shooting

Cape Town - Heavy police teams have been deployed to Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, after a 9-year-old girl and a man were wounded while another person was left dead during a gang-related shooting yesterday. Police were called to the scene in Ashley Court in Kraaifontein just after 4.20pm after gang members travelling on bicycles opened fire.

It is alleged that the motive for the shooting relates to territory. A WhatsApp message was circulated on crime groups just moments before the shooting, calling for help. “If someone can help me please, here is a gang war in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein in Ashley Court. Guys are running with rifles and innocent people can be hurt, please if you can send the police with the masses to Scottsdene,” a male voice said in the WhatsApp voice note.

A second message followed of a female resident stating that two people had been shot. “They shot two people in Ashley Court and a small girl child is lying there with a bullet to her head, she is not moving,” she said. Robert Bisset, chairperson of the Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum, said gang members were taking advantage of lockdown as crime fighting teams were unable to carry out operations in the streets.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. They (criminals) are taking advantage of the lockdown situation, while everyone is not able to move around so freely.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting. “Kraaifontein SAPS are investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases after a shooting incident at Ashley Court, Park Avenue, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, July 30 2021, where a nine-year-old girl was shot in the chest and a 30-year-old female was shot in the right leg.