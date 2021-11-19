Nine year-old singer from Crossroads aims to inspire

CAPE TOWN – Against the odds of dire circumstances, Siphelele, a foster child from Crossroads, has become a community favourite, singing at local events. Lindelwa Roseline Thole is well known in her community for being a foster mother, who started fostering children in 1998. The 68-year-old said that she first met Siphelele Emihle Msimekelwa after she was abandoned by her biological mother.

“I was approached by social workers, informing me about a child who had been dumped and was asked to step in. Her mother was an alcoholic and her father stated that he wanted nothing to do with her; since then I have raised her as my own.” Siphelele, who aspires to become a professional singer, was first scouted by a stranger, impressed by her singing voice and invited her to perform a vocal piece at a funeral. Thole said that soon after that she was being booked to sing at dozens of church events, cultural functions and funerals. Thole said that Siphelele’s singing was a means for the young girl to heal, while inspiring others with her stories.

Siphelele said she has been singing and dancing since she was three years old. She added it was a way for her to spread joy and comfort others during sad times. “I am always happy to share my voice with people and tell people about myself. I know that God uses our talents to touch people. I love my voice, my life and I hope my voice will help me travel the world.” Lulu Nongogo, founder of Lulwazi Lwethu is currently assisting the household with donations, as Thole is currently fostering eight children, two of which do not receive social grants.