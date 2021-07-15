No arson suspected by Golden Arrow as two buses torched this morning

Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) has for now ruled out arson as the cause of the destruction of their buses this morning. Two buses caught alight at the Blackheath Golden Arrow Bus Depot earlier on Thursday.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that two buses caught alight at a secondary depot in Blackheath in the early hours of this morning. No injuries were reported and preliminary investigations do not point to arson as the cause. A forensic investigator will be conducting an in-depth investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire which started on one bus and spread to another,” said GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. At 4.50am, metro police officers received a message from their radio controller that there were buses burning at the depot, City of Cape Town Safety and Security spokesperson Ruth Solomons said in a statement. “The officers responded and found two buses engulfed in flames. These were the two buses which were stationary nearest to the boundary wall. The officers investigated and found no signs of protesters or suspicious activity in and around the facility. It is unclear at this point as to how these buses ignited.“

There was a fake report shared on Wednesday night that there were plans to attack buses, e-hailing cars and other modes of transport by taxi operators. There have been no such incidents reported around Cape Town, with only shopping malls closing as a precaution due to the circulating fake news reports. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said they were monitoring the city. “Enforcement agencies continue to monitor the city for any acts of unrest or looting related to events elsewhere in the country. Overnight, there were no such acts. However, City staff and SAPS did attend a protest in Vrygrond last night. The protest was in response to the removal of structures, in violation of a court order.”

Dyke-Beyer has pleaded with the media to report with caution when reporting about alleged attacks planned. “We would like to ask the media and members of the public to please refrain from spreading fake news from unverified sources, which causes panic and can lead to actual incidents of vandalism as seen in other provinces. “Golden Arrow is operating full services but is working closely with the authorities. Now more than ever we need to get people to work and to vaccine appointments – we are currently the only stable operator in the Cape metropole and it is essential that we are able to continue operating.”