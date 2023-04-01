Cape Town - Do not let high prices dim your family fun and Easter egg creativity these holidays – make your own customised stamps using potatoes and enjoy having customised designs to show off to visitors.

You'll need a few potatoes, a paper, knife, plate, paint and a brush. Place them on a waterproof surface. You may all together wash the potatoes and then let an adult cut them in halves to give an egg shape, and trim the interior of the potato into desired shapes such as hearts, zigzags, stars and faces, to mention a few. Start painting each half to a colour of your choice, making your own designs. Stamp each shape on the paper and continue the process until you’re happy with your stamped paper.

You may string and hang it around, paste it somewhere in the house with enhanced visibility or use it as a gift card. The remainder of the cut potatoes may be repainted and arranged in a glass bowl and be used to decorate the table for the day. It doesn’t matter you are broke or forgot to stock up on Easter eggs these holidays. Quickly wash and paint a few potatoes, leave them to dry and get started with your egg hunt game or the decorating. Picture: Supplied Alternatively, pick small oval-shaped potatoes, wash and dry them, then paint them in different colours, let them dry and use as desired.