Cape Town - Designed to accommodate large crowds and host some of the country’s biggest concerts and exhibitions, the Good Hope Centre is now limited for use as it has currently been leased to a film company, with no clear indication as to when it will be opened to the public again. It was revealed as early as 2015 that the Good Hope Centre would be leased as a temporary film studio to raise funds and create jobs.

The City of Cape Town’s mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said the City is still in the process of determining the best use for the centre and is currently engaged in a business feasibility study process to best determine its future use. He confirmed that currently, there hasn’t been any bookings from the public, except that it is being used as a studio. "There is a triple net lease in place, which means the tenant is responsible for general repairs and maintenance," said Vos.

Pier Luigi Nervi, an Italian architect and engineer, designed the Good Hope Centre in Cape Town in 1977. It was the largest entertainment venue in the province at the time, accommodating about 5 000 guests and spectators. The centre was previously used for live music events, concerts, exhibitions, conferences, and cultural performances, and also as a public hall and stadium. The venue has also served as a sports arena, hosting many international tournaments, exhibitions, and conferences. President of the Cape Malay Choir Board, Ismail Ely, said the leasing of the Good Hope Centre had inconvenienced them a lot, as this means they are now forced to find alternative venues, some of which cannot accommodate a large number of patrons.