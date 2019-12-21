Activist Lisa Vetten, who is also a Mellon Doctoral Fellow, Wits City Institute, University of the Witwatersrand said femicide incidents had been at their lowest in the 2018/19 period since 2015/16.
Vetten said: “The highest figures for gender-based violence were recorded during the 1990s.”
According to the 2018 Crime Against Women in South Africa Report by Statistics SA, between 2000 and 2015, femicide (the murder of women on the basis of their gender) was five times higher in South Africa than the global average.
However, over the last decade, the country had been rocked by cases such as the brutal murders of Karabo Mokoena, Uyinene Mrwetyana, Reeva Steenkamp, Anene Booysen, Dolly Tshabalala, Aviwe Jam Jam, Charmaine Cannings, Anni Dewani, Ntombekhaya Vokozela, Courtney Pieters, Minentle Lekhatha, Jesse Hess and many others who died at the hands of either their lovers, neighbours, family friends or grandparents’ jilted lovers.