No fear and no favour, says DA as councillor arrested for alleged rape of woman

Cape Town - A local councillor has been embroiled in a sex for jobs scandal after he was arrested for rape yesterday. The DA ward councillor, who is also a sub-council chairperson, handed himself over to detectives at Philippi Police Station yesterday morning, where he is currently detained.

According to sources, the councillor left his office and drove his bakkie home before he was placed under arrest. He is expected to make his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he will face a charge of rape. The family of the victim, who is a widow and who cannot be identified, exclusively spoke with Weekend Argus just hours after the councillor’s arrest, claiming the incident took place three years ago inside his office.

It is understood the councillor allegedly befriended the woman while she worked in safety structures in her community. The woman claimed the councillor promised her employment with law enforcement and allegedly wrote her a letter of recommendation. The family said they encouraged the woman to open the case because she could no longer be silenced about the alleged ordeal. “She met him while working on safety structures and she told him about her dreams of being in law enforcement.

“He would take her on raids and introduce her to the members and we always wondered why he treats her so differently. He then wrote a letter of recommendation which we still have in our possession. “The incident took place inside his office in 2019 and she only confided in my mother and I, when my mother became ill a year ago. “We understand now, he is denying that he knows my sister.

The family further claimed the victim had received a subpoena via the councillor’s legal team, of a defamation suit. More on this claim could not be established. Provincial Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed his arrest.

“A 56-year-old male was arrested on Friday on a charge of rape and is due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Monday. “In response to your media enquiry, this office can confirm that Nyanga Family Violence Child Protection Sexual Offences Unit are investigating a rape case which was reported on Tuesday, October 11.” The DA in the Western Cape has called on the law to take its course without fear or favour if allegations of rape are true following the arrest of one of their ward councillor’s yesterday.

DA Provincial Chairperson Jaco Londt said they were calling for a swift investigation given the number of gender based violence cases. “The DA has been informed of the alleged incident. The DA will not hesitate to take the necessary action and will never condone this heinous crime. The facts must be ascertained and the matter dealt with quickly and decisively. The law must take its course without fear or favour. “The matter has also been referred to the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) which deals with disciplinary matters.”

The DA’s national director of communications, Richard Newton, said: “The matter is with the FLC and the necessary steps will be taken and that process still needs to be unfolded. In the course of next week, we will be able to say more.” The councillor’s spokesperson, who asked not to be identified, said they had no comment at present. “There is no formal charge at this stage, we have no statement at present.”

Speaker of the City of Cape Town, Felicity Purchase told the media on Friday, they were aware of the allegations, but did not comment further. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen said they applauded the woman for breaking the silence. “Any form of sexual assault is unwelcomed, and I strongly condemn it. This is a scourge that we need to rid our communities of. It’s encouraging that the complainant has chosen to speak out and open a case with SAPS. The justice system should run its course now, and we should allow the process to be concluded.”

Weldon Cameron, of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum said they did not want to comment prematurely but knew of the arrest. The community submitted 19 grievances against the councillor on allegations of GBV, misappropriation of funds and manipulation of EPWP contracts. One of the community members who asked not to be named, as they are part of the 19 grievances case, said they were angered that he had managed to be in office for three terms.

“How is it that he has managed to be around for 15 years and our voices have not been heard, even with the complaints that we lodged,” said the woman. Earlier this year, Weekend Argus reported that ANC MPL Khalid Sayed called on the Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell to launch an investigation into the DA’s failure to act against said ward councillor on allegations rallied against him by the community. Recently the DA has not been a stranger to councillors landing in hot water.

Earlier this year, former MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz was dismissed after allegations of sexual harassment. Premier Alan Winde made a formal statement about Fritz’s dismissal following an independent investigation. Winde said in his report that they had found sufficient evidence into the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse, allegedly creating an environment where women could be taken advantage of sexually.