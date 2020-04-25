No link between Covid-19 and 5G - scientists

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Connecting the coronavirus pandemic to the global roll-out of 5G internet connectivity is a recent conspiracy theory that set tongues wagging. “The simplest proof is that there is no correlation between the start of 5G and the novel coronavirus,” the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said in a statement, adding that it agreed with the World Health Organization (WHO), that the technology was not the cause for the virus spread. The term 5G refers to the speed at which digital information can be transmitted and received, using a bigger frequency bandwidth than technologies such as 4G and 4G LTE. Countries such as South Korea, the UK and the US have embraced the technology. Suggestions connecting Covid-19 and 5G have since attracted much attention on local social media. “Radiowaves and viruses are transmitted and interact with matter in very different ways,” the CSIR explained. “The novel coronavirus spreads from one person to another, typically through tiny droplets of saliva, from a sick person’s coughs, sneezes, or breath.

“The radiowaves from 5G, or any other commercial wireless communication equipment, do not have any visible physical form and cannot catch or transmit the virus.”

Professor Herman Wasserman, director of the UCT Centre for Film and Media Studies and member of the scientific committee of Reporters Without Borders, said conspiracy theories gain traction on social media for the purpose of expressing uncertainty and alerting others, owing to a lack of understanding.

“The 5G misinformation got so much traction because we know so little about Covid-19 and there is no clarity yet on when a vaccine or a treatment will be found, that it creates a lot of anxiety and people might be willing to grasp at straws when looking for some clarity, certainty or reassurance.

“The most important thing is to first not share any information that you are even vaguely uncertain of.

“Before you share anything, make sure that it’s true and accurate. If you do establish that it is false, it’s important to call out the conspiracy theories and debunk them, so that other people would also know not to share it.”

In response to the theories, the WHO published details on its official coronavirus disease website portal debunking the connection between the outbreak and 5G, stating that viruses do not travel through radiowaves or mobile networks.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has noted the concerns, stating that 5G was a technology while the coronavirus was a living viral agent.

“There are international guidelines that specify the limit for safe exposure,” said Marnus van Wyk, managing director at software services company, Alphawave. “These guidelines apply to FM radio, terrestrial television, WiFi, 2/3/4G, as well as 5G now.

“As long as these guidelines are complied with, the international consensus is that there are no negative health effects.”

Van Wyk said the frequency at which 5G operates was one that people have been exposed to before as other devices - such as radar guidance systems in cars - also operate on it.

Weekend Argus