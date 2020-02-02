Cape Town - The virus has so far killed more than 200 people and infected close to 12000 people in 24 countries around the globe, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the spread of the virus a global state of emergency on Friday.
On Saturday, Botswana confirmed that the number of suspected cases had risen to five. In South Africa, 14 suspected cases have been probed in the past 24 hours, but in all cases test results were negative.
In Botswana, the first suspected carrier arrived in the country aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from China and the subject was quarantined for further tests.
“The five cases were picked up at different times and are isolated at a designated health facility while awaiting laboratory results. The specimen has been sent to the regional reference laboratory in South Africa. All five suspected cases arrived at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport from China on different flights,” said Botswana Health and Wellness Ministry spokesperson Doreen Motshegwa.
They are still waiting for test results, which have a turnaround time of 48 hours. South Africa remains one of 13 countries identified by WHO as top-priority, given the high volume of travellers to and from China.