‘No-nonsense’ approach for road users this festive season

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement staff is ready to welcome the influx of people on the roads and beaches during the festive season as Cape Town anticipates a record number of tourists visiting this peak season. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith and Safety and Security Director Robbie Roberts visited the Gordon’s Bay area this week to review current enforcement operations which included vehicle checkpoints as well as oversight on patrols done on the beachfront areas while engaging with members of the public.

Smith said about 18 000 people a year lose their lives on the roads in South Africa, so they are trying to reduce the numbers by adjusting how they operate during the festive period. “We adapted over time what we call the ‘festive season plan’ so that when these times come we change how we operate to ensure we optimise this visitor and holiday safety. “The big focus is alcohol, we keep the alcohol off the roads and part of the vehicle checkpoints is checking for drunk drivers, unlicensed motor vehicles, firearms, drugs and other elicit items in the vehicle.”

“We will be making use of our technology during this time such as our drones, dashboard cameras and body cameras. “Our aim is to keep crime off our beaches, keep everyone safe, dealing with inebriated persons and those who illegally bring alcohol onto the beaches which we will impound.” Stationed at the roadblock was the K9 unit as well as a breath testing vehicle.

Staff screened vehicles as they approached with an automated number plate technology to check for vehicles with outstanding warrants. Some vehicles tried to evade the roadblock but they were quickly nabbed and reeled back into the roadblock. Roberts added that they would not take “nonsense” this festive season and would take a zero-tolerance approach.

“Our focus is to make the people aware of our visibility. From 15 December we are deployed at all the blue flag beaches, swimming pools, gang related areas. We will be having joint integrated operations with the South African Police.” “A big problem for us is smash-and grabs at intersections, also during load shedding. We are tackling extortion, gang violence so our focus is the safety and security of everybody.” Smith encouraged the public to get the children’s identikits when on the beach and to the City Emergency number (021 480 7700) saved on their phones in case of a crisis.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said he is concerned about the festive season because of the road deaths and urged road users to practise caution. “I am extremely concerned about the spate of traffic fatalities we have seen in the last two weeks due to various road crashes in the Western Cape. “We need all road users to take the necessary safety precautions while travelling this festive season to prevent more senseless deaths during a holiday period that should be focused on enjoying precious time off with family and friends.”