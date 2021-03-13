No significant increase in alcohol-related hospital admissions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Since the country moved to lockdown level 1, there has been no major increase in alcohol related emergency unit admissions at Life Healthcare, Melomed and Mediclinic. Cape Town - South Africa has seen an increase in hospital admissions as a result of accidents and crime since the move to lockdown level 1, according to one of the country’s private hospital groups. Netcare's general manager of emergency, trauma, transplant and corporate social investment, Mande Toubkin, said: “While Netcare does not specifically monitor alcohol-related emergencies, we can confirm there has been an increase in accidents and crime related incidents since the country returned to lockdown level 1.” Life Healthcare, Melomed and Mediclinic said alcohol-related admissions have not increased much recently. General manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, Charl van Loggerenberg, said: “Since South Africa officially moved to lockdown level 1, there has been no significant increase in alcohol-related emergency unit admissions in most Life Healthcare hospitals across the country.”

Group marketing manager at Melomed Hospital Holdings, Shameema Adams said their emergency centres have treated the wounds of various assault victims.

“There were also a few car accidents cases. However, we cannot confirm if this was related to drunk driving. We do know that alcohol has a direct impact on interpersonal violence, however there has generally been no dramatic increase since the ban lift.”

Chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa, Gerrit de Villiers said they had a steady but not immediate increase in trauma-related emergency cases and admissions.

“The recent reintroduction of full trading hours for alcohol sales has not had any significant effect on trauma cases. Mediclinic continues to encourage members of the public to adhere to national guidelines on social distancing, the use of masks in public and safe hygiene practises. Minimising transmission remains a key factor in managing the effects of the pandemic and everyone needs to play their part in preventing further spread.”

Weekend Argus