Nokuthula redefines the essences of beauty

Cape Town - While being raised by different foster families came with its trials and tribulations, Nokuthula Yonke overcame her fears and defied all odds after she placed first princess at the 2021 Miss Wheelchair South Africa pageant. Born with Spina Bifida (a congenital defect in the spine), Yonke's journey to first princess was not easy, given the emotional and physical obstacles she had to go through while growing up.

“As a child, nobody knew where I was born or where I grew up as a toddler. All I could remember is that I was a part of a family that was broken. My mother had severe epileptic episodes, and my father was a psychiatric patient with alcohol addiction,” Yonke said. “For as long as I can remember, I had to grow up fast because I was deprived of my childhood at a young age. I had to face being bullied by other children and also deal with an abusive mother who would often beat me for no reason. That took an emotional toll on me because I just never got to understand the reason behind the abuse. “It got to a point where I remember people saying that I must understand because it's my mother's condition that makes her do these things, but I always knew it's no excuse for her to act that way. But despite our differences, they are still my blood, and that bond will never break,” added Yonke.

Nokuthula Yonke takes home Miss personality and 1st princess at the 2021 Miss Wheelchair South Africa pageantry. MURPHY NGANGA Despite the obstacles, Yonke found the strength to redefine the essence of beauty and demonstrate her abilities regardless of her disability by putting on fashion shows and persevering her career through a learnership in administration while excelling in basketball. Her basketball coach Natalie Davids said that Yonke’s achievements are due to nobody but herself because while the pageant was a great platform, Yonke was one to achieve anything when she puts her mind to it. “Being her coach since 2015, she's been the only one that has shown willingness to try something new. I see my younger self in her, and as I always tell her, she's my guinea pig because I know she has so much to offer, and pageantry was a great platform to take her vision forward,” said Davids.

Managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub and Miss Wheelchair SA organiser Shama Nathoo said that while the criteria for a princess were based on one's personality and confidence, the greater aim of the pageantry was to redefine beauty and change people's perspectives towards disability. “The criteria for entry and judging the top 3 of Miss Wheelchair SA looked at personality, confidence, stage presence, uniqueness and the understanding of the barriers and challenges faced by persons with disabilities to represent SA at Miss Wheelchair World. “However, when one has to look at the big picture, the pageantry aimed to counteract the social exclusion of people with disabilities, change previous perspectives and approach of society towards disability, promote positive attitudes, and finally integrate people with disabilities in all experiences locally and globally, with the principles of leaving no one behind,” said Nathoo.

During the contest, former Miss Wheelchair World first princess and pageant judge, Lebohang Monyatsi, said that Yonke set herself apart from the get-go with her vibrant character and stage presence, allowing her to win the title of Miss Personality along with her princess crowning. With her new crown and two sashes to prove it, Yonke plans to utilise her newfound platform to inspire other young ladies who are wheelchair-bound and give hope to disabled women in disadvantaged communities in Cape Town. “I'm planning on taking this pageant to the next level by including the hood because I feel like here in the Western Cape, most disabled people live in the hood and they need to know that just because you live in that area and because you have a physical disability, it does not define you.