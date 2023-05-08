Muslim women have urged government to speed up the process of recognising Muslim marriages, as the delay makes their lives difficult. The Women’s Legal Centre launched the application to recognise Muslim marriages in 2014. Nearly 10 years later, a decision is yet to be made.

Legislators have until June 2024 to comply with the order, which was given by the Constitutional Court in a judgment last year. Earlier this week, Al-Jama-ah President Ganief Hendricks presented before Parliament a Private Members Bill on the Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill. The Bill has been certified by the Parliament Legislative Drafting Team as compliant with the rules of Parliament. Hendricks said this is the first Muslim Marriages Bill that has reached this status. The Bill is intended to regulate the recognition, requirements, solemnisation, registration, proprietary and other consequences, dissolution, and consequences of the dissolution of Muslim marriages.

Advocate Shameemah Salie, who is a married Muslim woman, said her hope is for the Private Members Bill to be implemented as soon as possible, as it is imperative that the relief sought by Muslim women and men be seriously considered and adhered to and that their marriage be recognised. “The minister is causing unnecessary delays in pushing the Executive Members Bill and not attending to this matter with the seriousness it deserves. The constitutional court has been very clear in its judgment, and there is less than a year left for this matter to be resolved.” She said: ‘’We are sitting with the reality that same-sex marriages are recognised and in a short time, but the battles on the recognition of Muslim marriages have been before courts and legislation for a long time.’’

She said the lack of urgency is being noted in this matter while those of the Muslim faith and others continue to suffer the indignity and harm of their marriages not being recognised. ‘’Not ‘a day longer’ should our Muslim women and men suffer when there is a reasonable solution and interim relief before us to maintain the dignity of both men and women in Muslim marriages,’’ said Salie. Shamiela Dolly, who has been married for 14 years, said it has been difficult for women who married under Muslim rights as the Department of Home Affairs continues to disregard their unions.

“Without the registration of Muslim marriages, our children can’t even take the surname of their fathers as marriages are not recognised. I myself struggled to buy a house because I was using my maiden name while I was married. Just imagine. My daughter, who has been married for seven years, was sent from pillar to post by the Department of Home Affairs to register her husband's surname on their son’s birth certificate. They had to sign all sorts of paperwork and affidavits to prove they are married and that he is the father. This is humiliating,” said Dolly. She said it's been too long since the government has been hesitating to pass the Registration of the Muslim Bill into law. ‘’I am a Muslim. I was born a Muslim, and it is my constitutional right to be a Muslim. We can’t be treated as a second-class religion or culture in this country,’’ said Dolly.