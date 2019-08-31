Noxolo Magengenene

Cape Town - In celebration of Women’s Month, the NPO Life Choices brings you the life stories of women in communities who are making positive contributions.

Raised by visually-impaired parents, Noxolo Magengenene, 21, has never viewed herself as less loved or cared for. Raised in Nyanga, Magengenene is the only child to two loving parents. Hers is an average township family; the only thing that stands out is that both parents are blind.

“My parents lost their sight at different times in their lives: my mother’s blindness was caused by diabetes when I was five, and my dad went blind when I was 12, caused by an accident at his work.”

Magengenene said her earliest memory of her mother’s blindness was when she was six years old, and she told her father that she would go with her mom to the clinic.

“My dad always took my mom to the clinic and he was always exhausted between work and taking care of her, so I wanted to give him a break. I told him that this time I would go with her. We travelled to the clinic with a taxi; my mom knew the way so it wasn’t that bad.

“When we got to the clinic the nurses told me that my mother needed to take insulin for her health and that I must help her because my dad was too scared to do it. She needed to take it every day. The nurse showed me how to inject my mom and how to check her sugar levels.”

Assisting her mom with medication became Magengenene’s new norm. “My mom is a real inspiration; she did not let her blindness keep her from experiencing life. She joined the Light & Healing Centre in Tokai, where she was trained as a masseuse and where she currently works.”

A few years passed until Magengenene and her family faced another challenge. “My dad was working in a wood factory, and a nail that was in chemicals shot into his eye and it became infected. I heard my parents speaking about the accident, my mom told my dad that the doctor told him that if doesn’t have laser surgery to remove what was on his eye then he would go blind.”

Unfortunately, Magengenene’s father did not have the surgery, as he was too scared of what was happening to him. Over time he lost sight in both eyes.

She said that things her father would do around the house now became her responsibility and that home life became challenging.

At 12, Magengenene became the only sighted person in her family.

“We live in a one-room house with one bathtub, so to get everyone ready on time and for me to get to school I have to wake up at 4am. The first person to wash is my mom, I need to help her when she gets up. I then pack a lunch box for my mom and iron her clothes. She gets collected every morning by transport After I take care of my dad, he remains in the house because he does not work.”

Magengenene has always believed in making the best of their situation.

“I am a happy person who enjoys using art during the few occasions I feel down, it helps me to overcome my negative thoughts. I enjoy singing and writing poems; I’ve written poems about my life and it really assists me.

“It makes me feel brave. I recently performed one of my poems at school and it felt good to finally be seen.

“I am convinced that in the darkest moments of your life you can still find light. The light represents the lessons you learn from not giving up and taking control of the situation you are in. My life and my parents’ lives have taught me this.”

Weekend Argus