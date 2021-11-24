NPA: Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde won’t be pursuing leave to appeal bail as he awaits Concourt

Cape Town – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will no longer be bringing an application for leave to appeal the outcome of his bail which was dismissed last week but will be awaiting the Constitutional Court. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Rohde would now remain behind bars.

He confirmed to the media today: “The NPA has been notified by the legal representative of Jason Rohde that he is not going ahead with an application for leave to appeal the latest bail hearing outcome. “He will remain behind bars until we hear the outcome of the Constitutional Court.” Rohde’s bail bid to have it extended, was dismissed last week by the Western Cape High Court.

He will now have to await the outcome of the Constitutional Court He will now start serving his 15 year sentence. In October, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal against the conviction of the murder of his wife, Susan Rohde but had his sentence reduced to 15 years imprisonment.

Rohde had appealed a 20 year sentenced which had been imposed by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe after he was convicted of the murder of his wife in July 2016. He was sentenced in 2019. The State had proved that in July 2016, at Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch, room 221, Rohde informed his wife that their marriage was over.