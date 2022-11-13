NPA moves to extradite ex-Bosasa boss

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has set its sights on one of the alleged architects in the multibillion-rand Bosasa scandal as it begins extradition processes for Daniel “Danny” Mansell. Mansell, co-founder of the now defunct state service provider, lives in Texas in the United States where he works as a “discipleship associate” at a small church, Weekend Argus can reveal.

According Christ’s Church website, the primary purpose of a discipleship associate is to connect people and building relationships. “The discipleship associate pastor is responsible for creating, managing and executing the aspects of [a church] that make disciples and encourage Christian maturity in all adult environments,” reads the website. Now Mansell’s three-year stint at the church may soon come to an end, as the NPA moves to return him to South Africa to face a possible trial.

“The ID [the NPA’s investigative unit] is currently in the process of commencing the extradition process of Daniel Mansell in connection with the Bosasa matter,” said Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson, who refused to provide any further comment. Mansell, who started Bosasa with the now deceased and highly controversial Gavin Watson, was bought out by the latter, but kept on as a “consultant on strategic government projects”. In his testimony before the state capture commission, former Bosasa chief financial officer, Andries van Tonder, outlined how Mansell emigrated to the US in 2013, but was paid $7 000 a month as a consultant.

In the Bosasa indictment, seen by Weekend Argus, the NPA said Mansell – who has been a member and or director of various enterprises including Harling Properties CC, Dyambu Trading and Dyambu Operations, which came to be known as Bosasa Operations – played an integral role in a 2004 government tender. Various Mansell family trusts were allegedly used to channel funds used to bribe various government officials, build houses and more. The tender, which Bosasa won, was for the "rendering of catering and training services". It was extended up until 2009. However, what has not been “properly investigated”, as insiders alleged, was that Mansell, in concert with Gqebhera businessman Mark Taverner, Jurgen Smith and Watson, had already in 2003 commenced with training programmes funded by the Department of Correctional Services.

"Police investigations established that before (the tender) could be advertised on May 21, 2004, (Patrick Gillingham, one of the accused) had already, on April 28, 2004, received gratifications from Bosasa... Furthermore, the state's evidence will show that (Gillingham, Angelo Agrizzi and Mansell) had, prior to the aforesaid tenders been advertised by the department, colluded by sharing information and or documents containing the bid specifications, which formed part of the said tenders,“ read the indictment. “But why did it take so long for the NPA to track him down?” is one of the questions asked by scandal-prone and criminally accused Agrizzi. “Hopefully the true architects of this Bosasa saga will be brought to justice. It’s concerning that the very information that was given to the relevant investigating teams at the Hawks ended up at a dead end, seemingly purposefully so,” Agrizzi told Weekend Argus.

“Since 2016 we have given all the factual information and solid evidence to be used to the representatives from the Hawks and even went as far as to explain to the investigations team where for example the Mansell’s were being hidden and kept by the Watsons... Despite numerous pieces of evidence having been forwarded by ourselves, nothing took place. “Hopefully now the rest of the true architects will no longer be protected; it is time to not only look to Daniel William Mansell and Jarrod Mansell, but also to the Taverners, the directors and the builder of the properties, Riaan Hoeksma.” Hoeksma was listed as one of the individuals who should be investigated in relation to the Bosasa corruption matter after he was said to have paid for and furnished the home of former correctional services boss Linda Mti lived in.

Agrizzi’s grievances were raised as far back as 2016 in the various books as well as affidavits submitted by the various whistleblowers. The book, "Surviving the Beast" by Agrizzi reflects the messages and emails sent to the Hawks expressing concern that various “kingpins” were taking refuge from the law. These fell on “deaf” ears, albeit their involvement was also mentioned in "Blessed by Bosasa" by Adriaan Basson. Mansell allegedly masqueraded as a consultant (unpaid) of the Department of Correctional Services, conducting an in-depth survey into the catering services under the instruction of the then commissioner Mti.