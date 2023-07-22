NSFAS funded students face eviction

SCORES of students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) face the prospect of becoming homeless when they return for the third academic term. The students were told by the landlord that face eviction from residences because the owner claimed he is owed R5 million.

The students live in two separate private accommodation residences in the Cape Town Central Business District, on 37 Strand Street and 210 Long Street. The students are funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), and the lease contracts were between themselves and the landlord, identified as Oliver. CPUT Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the students were "left unfunded" after NSFAS changed their status for funding.

She said university officials would meet with the landlord "next week to gather more information". "My understanding is that NSFAS paid for most students until the end of July. In other cases, the total amount for the year's rental has been paid. But the landlord insists that every CPUT student in those two buildings must be out by the end of 21 July," said one student. She feared that she might have to "de-register" from the university if the matter was not resolved and might have to stay at home in Mpumalanga as she had no relatives or friends she could stay with in Cape Town.

"It hurts so bad. For the past few weeks I have been crying and can't enjoy my holiday time with my family", she said. Another student said the threat to evict them was made verbally and they were not served with a court-backed eviction notice. "The university does not want to involve itself in the matter. They repeatedly tell us that they do not have a contract with the landlord", said another student.

In 2022 students were allowed by NSFAS to stay in residences that cost up to R5 900 per month. However in 2023 the amount was decreased and capped at only R45 000 per annum across all universities in 2023. The students said at the two residences the landlord charged R5 000 per person per month which was later decreased to R4 400 per month.

"We were also verbally told that we would have to pay R600 for water and lights separately but because there were days we did not have water supply this was cancelled. He demanded it again when he threatened us with the eviction", said a male student. The students described conditions at the residences as "dehumanising" . NSFAS has put together standard guidelines on student accommodation service providers who were seeking accreditation.

The guidelines stipulate that the private lodging should provide among other things, suitable areas for cooking, and storing food, a four-burner stove per eight students, a microwave oven and lockable cupboard. But the students said conditions at the two buildings did not meet the requirements. "We were misled by the false advertising of the residences. We now have to settle for rooms with no cupboards, no hot water or no water at all, and 15 students having to share one room", they said.

Kansley said the landlord submitted documents late meaning that he missed the approval process from NSFAS. The landlord refused to respond to the allegations and said he would rather comment after a meeting with CPUT officials planned for Tuesday, 25 July. NSFAS did not comment.