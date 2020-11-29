NSFAS welcomes new board and CEO

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE NATIONAL Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has “noted” the appointment of a new board and chief executive for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The appointment comes two years after the previous board resigned following pressure from stakeholders including Nehawu and serious challenges with payments of allowances to students. Former chief executive Steven Zwane also resigned while facing a disciplinary hearing over allegations of maladministration. Spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the union would give its full support to the new board in its efforts to stabilise NSFAS and grant students from poor backgrounds access to funding. "The new Board must be given space to work and ensure that NSFAS fulfils its mandate to students from working class backgrounds," Xaba said.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme Administrator Dr Randall Carolissen

Nehawu and former NSFAS employees told the portfolio committee on higher education recently that NSFAS was in "disarray" and alleged maladministration, nepotism and a IT system that was dysfunctional.

Administrator Dr Randall Carolissen, who steps down at the end of December, has welcomed the new appointments.

The board will be led by the chairperson of the South African Civil Aviation Authority, Ernest Khosa.

Other members include Yonke Twani, Bamanye Matiwane, Jullie Beya, Cyril Madiba, Reshma Mathura, Max Fuzani, Richard Msweli, Pumela Msweli, Sanele Zondi, Lindiwe Matlali and Pretty Makukule.

The board will co-opt two more members, and a treasurer is yet to be appointed, Minister for Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande said.

He said there was “a need to bring individuals with actuarial and social dialogue skills and experience”.

In welcoming the appointment of Andile Nongogo as the new chief from December 1, Carolissen said he would take the organisation to “new heights”.

He said said the appointment followed a “thorough recruitment” process in line with the organisation's recruitment policy and was managed by a panel of experts.

Nongogo is the former Chief Financial Officer of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority Services Seta).