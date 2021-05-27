N/uu book hopes to save a dying indigenous language

Cape Town - A book has been published with the aim of saving an indigenous language.

It is called The Tortoise and the Ostrich and the story is told by one of the two surviving N/uu language speakers, Katrina Esau.

She said the book is about the two animals and one day the two animals went out to search for food.

She said upon looking for food they saw a beautiful clay pot and both wanted to take it for their wives.

A book written in N/uu language

The two argued about who will take the pot home and decided to race for it.

She said the ostrich suggested they run a race for the pot and the winner can take it.

Esau said they ran home and back and the tortoise won taking the pot home to his wife.

“I did this book as awareness of my language, it is to take my language forward and to expand it for the world to see and help to take it forward,” she said.

The language of N/uu is said to be on the brink of extinction and Esau is doing her best to keep it alive.

Esau will be in Cape Town on Sunday to tell stories and teach basic N/uu words at the Koena Art Institute from noon to 4pm.

