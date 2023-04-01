Nyanga-Gug’s activist now a City councillor with bigger vision

Cape Town – Determined to liberate and address the segregation existing within Cape Town, Lulama Benge aims to start by addressing water and sanitation challenges in the townships and the Cape Flats. He was sworn in as a City of Cape Town Ward 38 PR councillor for the GOOD Party on March 28 by speaker Felicity Purchase and made his debut sitting at a full council meeting the following day.

The Nyanga-born politician says fighting against inequality runs in his blood. His uncle, Mpumelelo Benge, is an Umkhonto Wesizwe veteran. “There are still clear service delivery disparities across our communities. So far the promise of addressing inequality has clearly just been lip service and is not to be taken seriously. We only have to look around us to know this is the truth. I believe the DA council has lost contact with the needs of the people living on the other side of the M3 and M5. “Many seem to have accepted that this is normal; it is not. We can’t have this level of inequality in the services, investment and development of the City. Every community should be a top priority and I will fight to make sure this is the case.

More on this Nyanga residents start community clean-up campaign

“Like many others, I am tired of living in two different worlds within the City, where you can see such clear differences in the realities of people. I want to represent their hope for the future of our country,” he said. “I am aware of the big task that lies ahead and that many challenges won’t be addressed overnight, but I am someone who does not rest until the work has been done. These are the lives of the people I care for, my work is dedicated to them.” Brett Herron, GOOD Party secretary-general and MP, said: “What’s really exciting is to have young leaders passionate and determined to make a change not just in the local government sphere but the country.

“Lulama’s political abilities are instinctive, I have no doubts he’s capable of running the ward and carrying the party’s morale far in terms of service delivery and addressing inequalities. “We have seen him active in the community leading a number of initiatives such as the clean-ups and service-delivery-related matters. The people know and have shown their faith in him.” Commenting on Benge’s ordination, Purchase said she was mandated to work with all councillors and hoped the new councillors would abide by and serve according to the council conduct. “I welcome all new councillors as I ordain them at the council. I wouldn’t want to specifically speak on Benge as an individual,” she said.