ORGANISATIONS working to shed Nyanga’s negative image caused by high crime rates say the latest statistics - identifying the area as a robbery and carjacking hotspot - is a setback. The latest crime statistics shows that Nyanga assumed the number one spot for carjackings in South Africa, with a 29% increase from 87 to 110 cases between September and December 2022. The precinct, which covers Crossroads, Philippi and Browns Farm, was ranked second for aggravated robberies, with 357 cases.

Weekend Argus is producing a series on communities living in the country’s top 30 police station precincts marked by high crime rates. Founder of Crush Crime organisation Patrick Mwanda said Nyanga could have its crime levels reduced significantly but it required an effort and willingness from residents and the police. Cape Town- 25 March 2023- Patrick Mwanda said there is great potential to turn Nyanga into a tourist destination. Picture: File Mwanda said increased police visibility and fewer shacks would help eradicate crime.

“The hotspots that we identified are near the Philippi Mall, and the Philippi Plaza at the four-way stop. The criminals always stand by the robots to target unaware motorists. I was also a victim of a robbery,” he said. “I was at the (traffic lights) in Borcherds Quarry and my window was open. A well-known skollie came and grabbed my phone while it was in the holder. “He ran in between the shacks and he probably thought I would not go after him. I parked the car and then went in and saw people who knew me and they told me where he lived. I told his mother that I wanted my cellphone and they should call me.

“They called me within an hour and now every time he sees me he runs away.” Mwanda said change was something that would take time but could happen. “We would like to change Nyanga and make it a better place and make it a tourist destination, but then criminals make it difficult for us to do it.

“We are happy that some of the shacks along New Eisleben Road are being removed and the people are relocated,” Mwanda said. “People built the shacks on land that was earmarked as a business hub for the Nyanga area. “We would like our township to be like Langa where tourists can freely walk around without the fear of being robbed. We want the arts and craft shops and shisanyamas.”

The crime fighter said residents had lost faith in the police. “We need the police to pull up their socks and be out there and not expect the community members to do the policing. “Residents have put their faith in our hands as the organisation because the police don’t know what rapid response is. They will come to a house robbery five hours after the incident. We sometimes manage to track down the suspects and if they are arrested they are released a few hours later, so also the justice system is failing us.”

Nyanga’s Community Policing Forum’s secretary Dumisani Qwebe said they worked with the police to ensure the safety of the residents. “The third quarter has overwhelmed us with carjackings and robberies and we have experienced a lot of extortion cases. Since November, within a period of 10 days, we have had 12 murders in Browns Farm,” said Qwebe. “We also have Vosho informal settlement which now falls under Nyanga and we have seen a lot of incidents there.

“We were in trouble in the last quarter but that doesn’t mean we are not able to handle it. We do have challenges and we are using the resources that we have.” Qwebe said the new quarter had shown a slight improvement. “From January until now we have been doing well, and that is why we thought that we should fix what was broken in our society.

“The approach was that we work together with the police and zoom into Ngulube Street, Sheffield Road, Emms Drive and Borcherds Quarry and Govan Mbeki Road, which were identified as hotspots. “There are police vans stationed at the hotspots and we have not had as many incidents as before. “It’s imperative that the national department fast tracks the satellite police in Browns Farm, and that the open vacancies are filled as soon as possible.”