Obedience training for your furry friends

Cape Town - A fun doggy socialising event is on the cards. The main aim of the event, due to take place in Gordons Bay, on July 2, is dog socialising and obedience training. All dogs need to have collars, and a body harness with a leash on (muzzle if needed). The event will take place from 10am to 5pm, at Firlands Farm Plot 190, Fifth Avenue. The whole family is welcome and are advised to bring their own food, blankets and chairs.

The public are urged to bring through some donations for the Helderberg Animal Welfare, such as dog food and blankets. “Socialising dogs is very important for the dogs and the owner. It builds their confidence and social skills. Getting a puppy or dog is a huge responsibility and a lot of hard work has to go into training and raising them, to ensure there are no problems in the future. “This event is mainly focused on bringing all dog owners and lovers together. I’m looking for more puppies interested in enrolling in Helderberg Dog’s Academy, where I socialise pups and give them basic obedience training,” said Laodi Towsen, organiser of the event.

She added that this event is to bring dog lovers In Helderberg together, where they can socialise their dogs, meet new people, get advice, have fun, and pay it forward by giving the money or donations to the animal welfare. Anthony Burger, from Gordon’s Bay, who will be attending, said: “I think it is great because it is an outing where the whole family can go out and spend time with the animals and nature, and all good fun for animals and people.” Tina Brink, a client of Towsen, told the Weekend Argus that she is wonderful with dogs. “She understands them and gets them to socialise,” said Brink.

