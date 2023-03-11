It is estimated that by 2025, 3.91 million schoolchildren will be obese and overweight. But there is hope, according to paediatrician at Red Cross Children’s Hospital, Dr Zakira Mukkuddem-Sablay.

Doctors argue genetics are not commonly the cause but what is put into a child’s body. They advise going back to traditional home-cooked meals as opposed to fast foods, and being more active are key. Mukuddem-Sablay said obesity among children in South Africa was common in teenagers and toddlers and on par with first-world countries. “Current statistics in South Africa suggest that up to 14% of children aged 6-14 are overweight and obese. 30% of teenage girls are obese ...although more and more obese toddlers are being treated too.”

Weight gain can be detected early with regular visits to clinics and health facilities where babies and children will have their weight and height plotted on growth charts, she said. “These charts give early indicators of excessive weight and potential upward trends towards obesity. “Growth charts are useful as they alert the HCP (health care practitioner) and the parent to an emerging problem,” she said.

Overweight children could be at risk for illness in their adult life such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and mental health disorders. she said. Obese children are also at risk of bullying which may lead to mental health challenges, and these include orthopaedic problems involving the hips and knees, the doctor stated. Mukkuddem-Sablay said the journey to fighting the stigmas and misconceptions was understanding every factor from food to cold drinks and genetics and how children’s health and mental health could be affected.

“Parents often believe their child is predisposed to obesity or may be struggling with a thyroid disorder or underlying hormonal imbalances,” she added. “It is not very common, it’s more likely a case of Simple Obesity which occurs due to an intake of excess calories and a lack of physical activity. “However, one needs to look at all potential contributors such as genetics, family history, and lifestyle factors.

“Carbonated drinks, milkshakes, and fruit juices are high in sugar and offer very little nutritional value.” Shihaam Cader, head of the Dietetics department at Red Cross, agrees. “It is important for us to address the rise in childhood obesity by engaging with families and addressing the barriers that affect a family’s ability to follow a healthy lifestyle.”

A 14-year-old patient was diagnosed with Simple Obesity in 2016 and began a treatment programme with doctors and dietitians at the hospital for seven years. The teen’s mother, Beverley Davids, said the journey was not easy. “At first, she didn’t want to go to the hospital but later became so used to it and learnt to get through it. It’s not easy for a child to visit a hospital and sit patiently while doctors run tests.