Objections raised to extension of liquor trading hours

Cape Town - The misuse and abuse of alcohol is reportedly a concern in the Metro, especially during the holiday season and around payday weekends. The City of Cape Town revealed this just a week after its appeals committee heard 16 liquor licence appeals for trading hours extensions.

Businesses such as Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge in Zonnebloem, Superspar and Tops Rosmead in Kenilworth, Checkers in Muizenberg, Shoprite Liquor at Maynard Mall in Wynberg, and Shoprite Liquor in Fish Hoek applied for extended trading hours, which the communities had strongly rejected. Through their subcouncils, citizens reportedly raised concerns pertaining to safety issues. Neil Meissenheimer, the executive committee officer, said: “Applications for extended liquor trading hours are considered in terms of the attached by-law and or any other related issues to reduce alcohol-related harms or incidents on a specific application. Each application is considered on its own merit and 16 applications have been considered this year.” The liquor licences renewal period runs until March 30.

Mayco member JP Smith said: “The devastating impact of the misuse and abuse of alcohol can be seen in our accident statistics, domestic violence calls to our Public Emergency Contact Centre and the number of trauma cases at hospitals. Over weekends there is an increases in these incidents, more so when it is a payday weekend. Nearly every week I have to call for responsible drinking and practically beg motorists not to get behind the wheel drunk.” “There’s been a call for their family and friends not to let them drive drunk, but the plea for responsible drinking and driving seems to fall on deaf ears all round,” Smith said. Wynberg councillor Emile Langenhoven said he opposed the extension of liquor trading hours for Shoprite Maynard Mall because of its proximity to the Wynberg Public Transport Interchange and schools.

“The killing of a pedestrian in Wynberg Main Road last year by a drunk taxi driver has highlighted the dangers of alcohol in the Public Transport Interchange precinct. The community is in support of this (his objection),” he said. “I understand that the alcohol industry suffered a huge blow between 2020 and 2022 with irrational restrictions on liquor sales. I understand that livelihoods are affected by decisions to reduce availability of alcohol. (We) acknowledge the importance of the alcohol industry, particularly in the Western Cape. The economic contribution is, however, dwarfed by the costs of alcohol-related harms and that – along with the other social harms – necessitates a revised policy focus aimed at reducing alcohol-related harms.” “Municipalities still retain the power of reducing trading hours within the framework. Reducing the availability of alcohol by regulating the density of outlets and regulating trading days and hours is put forward,” Ward 58 councillor Katherine Christie said in her argument against Superspar and Tops Rosmead’s application.