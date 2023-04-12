The Anti-gang unit is on the hunt for the perpetrators of hit after six men were shot and killed in Ocean View on Wednesday. The details are still sketchy but the police have confirmed that five died on the scene while the other died on the way to the hospital.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts combed the crime scene. “Reports from the scene indicated that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane in Ocean View at approximately 10:50am. “The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises. Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were as a result killed while a sixth person who was transported to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds, was confirmed as having died upon arrival in hospital.

“Detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang unit are investigating six counts of murder. The motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang related with no arrests effected yet.” Ocean View CPF chairperson Mansoor Ismael said this incident was worrying as the area had been quiet. “Our community had been very quiet since September, we had not had a killing since then.

“And now this happened and it has shocked everyone. “We understand that the victims were not from the area but they were found at the house (here) where they were gunned down. “We are worried about this and we want all the safety structures to try to maintain peace like they did in the past few months.”

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. “Clearly these are heartless criminals, who do not deserve amongst us, and should be behind bars. As a society let us assist all law enforcement agencies to combat crime, particularly murder. “We cannot have any of our communities experiencing a mass shooting or a horrific crime such as this, nor should they be living in fear about ruthless criminals potentially entering their homes and committing similar offences.” Anyone with information about the incident who can assist in expediting the police investigation is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.