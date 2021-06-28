Off-duty police officer killed while sitting in his car in Langa

Cape Town - An off-duty police sergeant was gunned down in Zone 23, Langa, last night. Sergeant Masithembe Jack was in his car at around 8.30pm when an unidentified gunman approached and fired a hail of bullets.

The 39-year-old was declared dead at the scene. He is the third officer to be killed in Langa this year, after constable Mninawa Breakfast, 28, and Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46. They were allegedly ambushed and shot dead by a group of men while patrolling Phumla Street, Bloekombos, in March. Their service firearms were stolen.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the killings. Jack’s family said they could not speak to the media as they were in shock. Speaking for the Langa Community Police Forum, Tshepang Gumede said they were shocked to hear about last night’s killing.

“One murder is one too many. We do not know the motive behind the killing of the officer. We condemn the killing and call on the community to work with the police in finding the perpetrators.” He said the number of people shot and killed in Langa had decreased but contact crimes had increased. “The Langa Safety Patrol has worked hard in decreasing crime. We have noticed that people are coming in Langa with unmarked vehicles to do house break-ins by pretending to be officials from the municipality.”

Captain FC van Wyk said Langa police were investigating a murder case after responding to the shooting. He said police found the body of a 39-year-old off-duty sergeant in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He had been shot. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Van Wyk said.