Off-duty police officer raped by two men in Delft

Cape Town: Police are on the hunt for two suspects who are believed to have raped a 37-year-old female police officer who had been walking home after visiting a friend in Delft.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Voorbrug, Delft, while the female police officer, who works at a local police station, was off duty. The identity of the police station where the officer works cannot be revealed in order to protect the victim. The area's Community Policing Forum has since condemned the incident, calling for prayers and justice for the victim who is recovering in hospital.

The police officer had been walking home after visiting a friend in Voorbrug when she was allegedly approached by two unknown males between 1am and 2am. One of the men apparently hit her on the back of the head and it is alleged that both men took turns to sexually assault the woman. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding a rape are under investigation following an incident during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning.

“The 37-year-old victim was raped by two men in Voorbrug, Delft. “The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.” Pastor Charles George, chairperson of the Delft Community Policing Forum, said they were outraged by the incident and called for prayers for the female officer.

“I am so sad and heartbroken that an off-duty police officers was raped in Delft in the early hours on Sunday morning. “The South African Police are investigating the incident and I will give more information about the incident once the police are ready to provide more details. “We want to warn our ladies to be vigilant out there as we enter the silly season.