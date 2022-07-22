Offender who escaped from Pollsmoor apprehended shortly before midnight

Cape Town - The Department of Correctional Services(DCS) has confirmed that an offender who escaped Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on Thursday morning was apprehended just before midnight. Abdul Davids from Hanover Park who is serving a three-year sentence for possession of ammunition, was among six inmates assigned to do duties at one of the workshops when he escaped.

Through a combined effort, the search team which included DCS’s Emergency Support Team, SAPS, the Anti-Gang Unit and the community was able to re-arrest the offender. The department has opened a criminal case at the SAPS against the offender and internal disciplinary procedures will also be instituted against him. In a statement the DCS, said: “The Department wishes to thank its civil and social partners for a collective effort in ensuring that the offender is back in Correctional Services’ custody. DCS remains committed to safe and secure custody of offenders.

“The Department commits itself to continue efforts to correct behaviour of inmates, with the intention to encourage discipline, responsibility, order and to rehabilitate inmates to become law abiding citizens.” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “It is encouraging to know that he was successfully (re-arrested) but equally worrying that he was able to escape in the first place.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Kirstenhof police are investigating an escape from lawful custody. Case was opened yesterday at 2pm, investigations continue.”