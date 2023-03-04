Old police station now a “Khoisan community centre” and home to destitute families, under threat.

What was once a fully operational police station, in Paarl, is what five families now call home. The 60-year-old building has also been home to the Chocchoqua Khoisan tribe’s community centre for more than a decade, a soup kitchen and a church. But this could soon come to an end after the building was purchased by a private owner three years ago, who owes the municipality over R100 000.

When they claimed the building the Chocchoqua Khoisan tribe had a vision to transform it into a much-needed community centre and historical site. But with their vision came challenges such as basic services and the on-going problem of vandalism. The infrastructure has remained the same, from the cells to offices and the garage which has become home to many who once lived on the streets - like Sarah Pieterse, who said, “I used to sleep behind an electric box and I used to sleep in a graveyard in Wellington.”

South Africa - Cape Town - 01 March 2023 - Ingrid harding of the Chochqua tribe has been living at the Old Paarl East Police Station for three years. The Khoisan took over the building 11 years ago and made it into a community centre. A new owner has come on board three years ago. They said they will not move as this is a heritage site and the building and grounds must be given to the community as they run a feeding scheme to computer skills. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Ingrid Harding who joined the Chocchoqua tribe 23 years ago, lives inside a three bedroomed house which was once the police captain’s home, with her daughter and another woman. It has also become home to Sylvia Witbooi and her daughter who used to sleep on the streets. South Africa - Cape Town - 01 March 2023 - Hendrick Fortuin is the paramount chief (PC) chief of the Chochqua tribe. The Chochqua tribe has been living at the Old paarl East Police station for three yrs..the Khoisan took over the building 11 years ago and made it into a community centre. A new owner has come on board three years ago. They said they will not move as this is a heritage site and the building and grounds must be given to the community as they run a feeding scheme to computer skills. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Another resident is Chrisne Fortuin and her husband deputy chief paramount of the Chocchoqua tribe, Russel Fortuin and their five children who have made the garage their home. South Africa - Cape Town - 01 March 2023 - Sarah Sophia Swartz Pieterse (80) lived on the streets briefly and has now made an office room her home. The Chochqua tribe has been living at the Old Paarl east police station for three years. The Khoisan took over the building 11 years ago and made it into a community centre. A new owner has come on board three years ago. They said they will not move as this is a heritage site and the building and grounds must be given to the community as they run a feeding scheme to computer skills. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Paramount Chief Hendrick Fortuin and Senior Chief Isaac Farmer have transformed the charge office to an office and use the police safe as their personal storage for artefacts such as spears and horns.

“We are not fighting the municipality but the system and will not leave here, we want it to be given to the community,” said Fortuin. “We have a vision to open a museum where the youth can come and learn about their bloodlines, the Khoisan heritage. We are often in meetings with municipal officials and we have sent numerous emails.” Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “The Paarl East SAPS are accommodated in a new building and the previous one is no longer the responsibility of SAPS.”

Riana Geldenhuys, Communication and Marketing, Drakenstein Municipality said: “It should be noted the subject property is private property. The Municipality may not divulge information regarding the owner’s municipal accounts in respect of the subject property without consent. “The church is on the portion of the property that belongs to Drakenstein Municipality and has a formal lease agreement with the Municipality in respect of the relevant portion. Randy Saint Nell, a councillor for the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, who assisted the Khoisan there when there was no water, said: “I have sent emails to the Municipality regarding our constitution and the basic human right that you can't deprive anyone from water and it was switched (on).”